USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on USAT. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. USA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS USAT opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USA Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

