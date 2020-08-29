Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target lifted by MKM Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

