Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of URBN opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,346,000 after acquiring an additional 91,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 599,759 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,085,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,942,000 after acquiring an additional 131,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

