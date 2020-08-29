Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

News coverage about Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) has been trending neutral on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Urban Outfitters earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the apparel retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Urban Outfitters’ ranking:

Shares of URBN stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.30. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

