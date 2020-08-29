Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on URBN. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.30. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

