Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of URBN opened at $23.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,346,000 after buying an additional 91,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,085,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,942,000 after purchasing an additional 131,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,717 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.