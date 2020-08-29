Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ UMRX opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Unum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 100,000 shares of Unum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Therapeutics (UMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.