Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. Research analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

