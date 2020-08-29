Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $89,251.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $242,529.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,072 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,432,000 after buying an additional 113,362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 81,347 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.