Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.
Universal Forest Products stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $89,251.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $242,529.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,072 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,432,000 after buying an additional 113,362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 81,347 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Universal Forest Products Company Profile
Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
