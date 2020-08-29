Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $598.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.