Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.95. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. Universal Display’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.39. The stock had a trading volume of 264,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,696. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.59. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total value of $2,072,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,149,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,315,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 47.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,693,000 after purchasing an additional 523,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

