Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,857,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,647,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,025,000 after acquiring an additional 70,251 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.57. 931,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.