UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $550,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 347,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,650,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.