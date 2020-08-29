UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, August 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. Siemens has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.