UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Outotec (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

Outotec (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Outotec in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outotec in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

OUKPY stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32. Outotec has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $4.17.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides process solutions, technologies, and services for the mining and metallurgical industries in Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Minerals Processing and Metals Refining. The Minerals Processing segment offers mineral processing solutions, including pre-feasibility studies, and complete plants and life cycle services to mining industry.

