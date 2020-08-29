UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Separately, Societe Generale cut UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -813.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

