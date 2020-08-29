Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,914 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,781,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,437,000 after purchasing an additional 835,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,573 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $12,178,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,798,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,712,572. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.72) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert acquired 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

