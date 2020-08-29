Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $70.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 366.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 384,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 347,886 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after buying an additional 39,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.