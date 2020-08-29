Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,569,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 135,072 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Twitter worth $46,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 23.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after purchasing an additional 703,973 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 33.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $31,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $60,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,304 shares of company stock worth $2,171,255 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 0.88. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

