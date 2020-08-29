TSE:PIC.A (TSE:PIC.A) Shares Up 5.2%

TSE:PIC.A (TSE:PIC.A)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.65. 16,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,641.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $49.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.12.

TSE:PIC.A Company Profile (TSE:PIC.A)

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for TSE:PIC.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE:PIC.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.