Truist Securiti Comments on Premier Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Premier in a report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Premier’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 234.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Premier from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Premier stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.23. Premier has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 99.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Premier by 44.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.