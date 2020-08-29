Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TPCO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Huber Research lowered Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tribune Publishing in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of TPCO opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $413.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. Tribune Publishing has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 7.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 43.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the second quarter worth $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 46.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the second quarter worth $101,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

