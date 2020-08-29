Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.92.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 602,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 69,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

