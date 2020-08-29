Traders Buy Large Volume of Dollar General Call Options (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 23,963 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the average volume of 9,585 call options.

DG stock opened at $200.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.61 and a 200-day moving average of $177.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $206.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.