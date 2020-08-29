Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.44.
Shares of TSCO opened at $146.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $155.56.
In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 29.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
