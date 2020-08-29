Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

Shares of TSCO opened at $146.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $155.56.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 29.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

