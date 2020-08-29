Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $43.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

NYSE:TOL opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $1,435,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,033.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,740. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 122,769 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

