Toll Brothers Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.53.

NYSE TOL opened at $42.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 6.51%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $291,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $916,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Toll Brothers by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $1,435,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,033.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,000 shares of company stock worth $12,668,740 over the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

