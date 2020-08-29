Thingschain (TIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $49,603.21

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $49,603.21 and approximately $3,501.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00064897 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,395.83 or 0.99293026 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003346 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000856 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00160299 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002873 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

