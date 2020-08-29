TheStreet Upgrades Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) to B

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.45. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 10,800.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.