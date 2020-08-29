TheStreet Upgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to “C-“

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Okta from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $207.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.52. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $226.89. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,691,736.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total transaction of $7,535,449.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Okta by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 51.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

