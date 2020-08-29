The Voyager Token (VGX) Market Cap Tops $3.94 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. The Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One The Voyager Token token can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Bithumb and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00137985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.55 or 0.01651835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00202008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00168075 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000144 BTC.

The Voyager Token Token Profile

The Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com . The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, IDEX, AirSwap, CoinExchange and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

