The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) versus Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Financial Survey

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of The Providence Service shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Providence Service and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Providence Service 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verra Mobility 0 0 6 0 3.00

The Providence Service currently has a consensus target price of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.33%. Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.91%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than The Providence Service.

Profitability

This table compares The Providence Service and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Providence Service 0.23% 17.59% 8.74% Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Providence Service and Verra Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Providence Service $1.51 billion 0.87 $970,000.00 $1.65 56.62 Verra Mobility $416.72 million 4.18 $33.34 million $0.65 16.58

Verra Mobility has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Providence Service. Verra Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Providence Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

The Providence Service has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats The Providence Service on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The Matrix Investment segment provides home and mobile-based healthcare services, including comprehensive health assessments, quality gap closure visits, level of service needs assessments, and post-acute and chronic care management services through a network of community-based clinicians, and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

