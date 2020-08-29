The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.87. 34,676 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The 3D Printing ETF stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The 3D Printing ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

