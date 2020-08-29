Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 1.60

News articles about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a news impact score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $2,213.40 on Friday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $212.31 and a 52 week high of $2,295.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,614.00 and its 200-day moving average is $981.43. The company has a market capitalization of $412.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,152.82, a P/E/G ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Shares of Tesla are set to split on the morning of Monday, August 31st. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 28th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.95.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total transaction of $297,441.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,427.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,777 shares of company stock valued at $66,587,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

