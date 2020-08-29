Tellor Price Tops $61.49 on Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $61.49 or 0.00535049 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $88.86 million and $33.30 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00136291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.72 or 0.01659589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00201721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00167379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,534,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,103 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

