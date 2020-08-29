Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) PT Raised to $42.50

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.50 to $42.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TDS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:TDS opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 102.7% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.