Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTNDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share on Monday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

TTNDY traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.44. 15,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,393. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several research firms have commented on TTNDY. ValuEngine upgraded Techtronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded Techtronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances in Hong Kong, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

