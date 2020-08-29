Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTNDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share on Monday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Shares of TTNDY opened at $65.44 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83.

TTNDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Techtronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded Techtronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances in Hong Kong, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

