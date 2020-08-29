Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) to Issue $0.32 Semi-Annual Dividend

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share on Monday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Shares of TTNDY opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Techtronic Industries has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $65.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTNDY. HSBC lowered Techtronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Techtronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances in Hong Kong, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

