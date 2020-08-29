Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 24,781 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,781 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in United Rentals by 26.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in United Rentals by 456.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 60.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 510,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193,149 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

NYSE URI opened at $182.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.93 and a 200-day moving average of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $186.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

