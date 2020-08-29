Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 15,520 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 376,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,614,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VAR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.05.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $6,716,515.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at $20,969,538.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,367 shares of company stock valued at $8,425,236. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $172.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.78. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

