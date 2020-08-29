Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,424 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,356,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,693 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 34.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 41.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 472,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 137,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

