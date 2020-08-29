Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 62,369 Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,551 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.23% of Banco Macro worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of BMA opened at $19.19 on Friday. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.46). Banco Macro had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $436.93 million during the quarter.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.