Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,933 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

