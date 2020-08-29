Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.57 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 74.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 91.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,926,000 after buying an additional 125,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 76,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,150.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.03.

NYSE:DRI opened at $89.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

