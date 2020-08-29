Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.13 Million in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 117,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MLI. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 6,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $197,543.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $30.50 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $500.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Recommended Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.