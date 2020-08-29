Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hess were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Hess by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Hess by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Hess by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Hess by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 405,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.21. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.84.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,398 shares of company stock worth $1,503,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

