Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.58 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,025 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

