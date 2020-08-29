Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.46 Million Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,614 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CDW were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in CDW by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra cut their target price on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

