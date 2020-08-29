Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG opened at $40.44 on Friday. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,238,360 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.